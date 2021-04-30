ICR DA bans religious, public gatherings

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 29 Apr: Alarmed by the second wave of Covid-19 surging through the state, the Itanagar capital region (ICR) district administration has prohibited religious congregation and public gathering in any public or commercial establishments.

“Public gathering in terms of rally/dharna and protests is temporarily banned in the ICR,” the order, issued on Thursday, stated.

However, the administration stated that “different activities would be continued as per the notification issued by the health & family welfare secretary on 17 April.”

Meanwhile, residents of the ICR have expressed concern over the alarming increase in Covid positive cases in the ICR and urged the administration to close down highly contagious areas like swimming pools, gyms, bars, restaurants and sports activities.

“I don’t know why the district administration is not looking into these vulnerable areas where possibility of virus spread is high,” said a resident.

However, other residents opined that closing down business activities may hit the state’s economy badly again.