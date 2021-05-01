DC inspects schemes in Darak circle

AALO, 30 Apr: West Siang Deputy Commissioner Moki Loyi, along with Darak ZPM Minba Raksap and members of the district level monitoring committee (DLMC) inspected various schemes in Darak circle on 29 April.

“The team inspected the construction of the Kamba-Darak road to Larmuk Potom, 9.60 km, Darak to Boru Raksap spanning 10.92 kms from PMGSY, construction of bridge over the Hirik river at Boru Raksap under SIDF, and augmentation of water supply in Sijir Raksap and Darak Camp under the Jal Jeevan Mission,” informed the DIPRO.

The DC asked all executing agencies and contractors to maintain quality and finish all the schemes in a time-bound manner. He said the DLMC would continue to keep a close vigil on all ongoing works.

The ZPM said that “road holds key to development and works going on in the backward villages of the remote circle cannot be compromised at any cost.”

“As per the technical and financial bid, the contractors have to place all tools and machineries at the site. Earlier also, the CLMC, under the supervision of ADC Rujjum Raksap, was carried out to ensure quality works in the area,” the DIPRO said.