Gov, CM convey May Day greetings

ITANAGAR, 30 Apr: Governor BD Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu have in separate messages conveyed greetings and good wishes to the people of the state, particularly the workers, on the occasion of the International Day of Labour or May Day.

In his message, the governor said “the day marks the importance of workers’ movement for the much-needed improvement in their working terms and conditions.”

He complimented “all workers in all lands for their contribution to structural, economic and social progress all over the world.”

“On this day, let us acknowledge the sacrifices of the workers and compliment them for helping the country and the people in all walks of life,” the governor said.

He also appealed to all Arunachalees to observe all the precautions against Covid-19 and help the society in checking the spread of the deadly virus.

The chief minister in his message said,

“May Day celebrates the contribution and sacrifice of workers to and for the society. Let’s join hands to recognize their contributions and give them their due on this day.”

Expressing concern that Covid-19 affects the working class the most, the CM appealed to the working class to adhere to the Covid protocols.

“I assure you that the government is keeping watch over the situation in the state and will support our working class through thick times if it comes knocking,” he said.

Khandu further appealed to all eligible members of the working class to take the Covid-19 jabs at their nearest health centres. (Raj Bhavan & CM’s PR Cell)