Min inspects underground rainwater drainage

DEOMALI, 30 Apr: PHE&WS Minister Wangki Lowang on Friday inspected the ongoing construction work for an underground rainwater drainage system at the general ground here in Tirap district.

The project has been sanctioned under the CCI for the 2020-21 financial year, at an estimated cost of Rs 40 lakhs, and is being executed by the RWD. It is expected to be completed by the end of May.

The minister directed the department to “ensure utmost quality of work and complete the project in stipulated time.”

Lowang was accompanied by Deomali ADC (in-charge) Akan Regon, RWD AE Taku Tayu and others. (DIPRO)