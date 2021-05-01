No contact tracing, even as DA imposes night curfew in ICR

Staff reporter

ITANAGAR, 30 Apr: Even as the Itanagar capital region (ICR) has been put under night curfew because of the rising number of Covid cases, the administration and the health department here had not carried out contact tracing till Friday morning.

The capital administration was yet to send details of contact tracing to the health department till Friday evening.

A health department official said that the capital administration and the department were directed to start line listing and contact tracing on Friday.

The ICR leads in Covid cases with 315 cases of the total 1,226 active cases.

Meanwhile, an official from the administration, quoting the district health department, said that it has started contact tracing, and that the medical department of the district is on the job.

ICR DC Talo Potom on Friday imposed night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am.

He said that curfews and restrictions are imposed based on the SOPs on Covid-19 prepared by the central and the state governments.

Briefing media persons here on Friday, Potom said “Right now, in the ICR, case is around 7 percent, and therefore there is no need to impose a total lockdown.”

On the imposition of curfew from 9 pm to 5 am, the DC said the decision was taken after consultations with senior officials of the state, local MLA Techi Kaso, the IMC mayor, corporators, the SP, and health officials.

“They have agreed to support the move. Every citizen has to extend support to stop the second wave of Covid-19. No one should go outside unless there is urgent work,” the DC said.

Potom also informed that magistrates and police will be deployed at the vaccination centres in order to prevent large gatherings.

He urged the people to avoid gathering at this juncture.

“This is not the right time to organize a rally, dharna, etc. Right now, we need to save ourselves, and therefore gatherings should be avoided at any cost,” he said.

State reports 163 fresh Covid-19 cases, 59 symptomatic

Meanwhile, Arunachal reported 163 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday, raising the state’s total Covid-19 tally to 1,226.

Of the 163 new cases, 59 are symptomatic.

The ICR reported 47 cases on Friday, followed by 28 in Lower Dibang Valley and 14 in Changlang.

The ICR has the highest 315 active cases, followed by 301 active cases in Lower Dibang Valley and 101 cases in West Kameng.

Also, 89 persons are currently admitted in Covid care centres, while 53 others are admitted in dedicated Covid health centres/hospitals.

Meanwhile, 49 people were declared recovered or discharged on the day (see bulletin).