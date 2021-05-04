APCC team, DC discuss Covid mgmt

ITANAGAR, 3 May: The Covid-19 monitoring team of the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Monday met Itanagar Capital Region DC Talo Potom here and discussed issues regarding creating awareness and managing the Covid-19 situation the state capital.

APCC general secretary Toko Mina informed that the All India Congress Committee has constituted committees in all the states of the country to join hands in the fight against Covid-19.

The APCC has also constituted a committee headed by its general secretary Gyamar Tana and others. “A control room has also been set up at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, and it is functioning with several helplines to extend possible help and support to the needy and affected people,” she said.

Potom on his part said that organizations, political parties and NGOs coming together to help the needy people during the pandemic is an appreciable trend.

“All those who are running control rooms in the fight against Covid are requested to contact the respective control rooms established by the administration and the government to help and support all needy people and work for Covid management in state,” said Potom.

He appealed to all sections of the society to follow the Covid SOPs.