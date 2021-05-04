Burning of forests for jhum cultivation without GBs’ authorization prohibited

CHANGLANG, 3 May: Changlang Deputy Commissioner Dr Devansh Yadav issued an executive order on Monday, prohibiting burning of forests for jhum cultivation in the district.

The order, issued under Section 144 CrPC, stated, “In partial modification of the CrPC 144 order and as per Section 13 of the Jhum Land Regulation, 1947, no burning of forest land will happen without authorization of gaon burahs, and circle officer will be intimated within seven days from grant of such permission.”

The order also directed all gram panchayats to coordinate with the local administrative officers (CO/EAC/SDO/ADC) for identification of catchment areas/forest land, “where it appears that undue erosion or the diminution of the supply of water is likely to be resulted due to excessive cutting of trees from any jhum land in respective jurisdiction, to notify as ‘protected forest’ under Section 12 (2) and (6) of the Jhum Land Regulation, 1947.”

No person shall thereafter cut any tree or clear jungles in such protected forest without the permission of the administration, it said.

“If it appears to land conservator-cum-district magistrate that undue erosion or diminution of water supply is likely to result from jhum land cultivation, u/s 12 (3) of the Jhum land Regulation, 1947, cultivation will be barred in that area for a period not exceeding 10 years,” stated the order. (DIPRO)