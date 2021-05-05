Gas agencies directed to home deliver LPG cylinders

AALO, 4 May: ADC and nodal officer for Covid-19 pandemic, Liyi Bagra has directed the gas agencies here in West Siang district to home deliver LPG cylinders to avoid long queues at the agencies, saying such gatherings violate the Covid-19 SOPs.

The SOP of wearing masks is being followed by the public after repeated awareness generation and the intervention of the police. However, social distancing, use of sanitizers, minimum gathering and other dos and don’ts cannot be imposed in toto unless the citizens practice them.

The citizens of the district were initially reluctant to take the Covid vaccine, fearing side effects. The HoDs had to take the vaccine first to show the way. Now there is a mad rush for vaccination, and long queues are seen everywhere.

The medical department is having a tough time generating Covid-related awareness on the one hand and administering vaccines on the other. (DIPRO)