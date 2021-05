Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 8 May: The Adi community of Bogong Banggo area here in East Siang district will perform a ‘Pator puja’ on Sunday to seek divine help to get rid of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is one of the traditional practices of the Adi tribe to repel evil forces, epidemic, natural calamities and other destructive elements from the society, and is performed by a mirii (priest).

Bogong Banggo Kebang president Oyem Dai appealed to the people of Bogong Banggo to stay indoors for the day.