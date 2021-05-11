ACF urges believers to observe SOPs

ITANAGAR, 10 May: The Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) has directed all the denominational heads of the churches and all the district Christian forums in the state to guide the believers to fully obey and implement the SOPs and guidelines “with respect to religious gathering/worship place gathering, as brought out by respective district administrations.”

The ACF urged the churches to strictly observe the seven days’ lockdown that is currently underway in the capital region.

In a press release, the ACF appealed to all to cooperate with the government to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state. It, however, encouraged believers to “continue fellowship in their own families by conducting family prayer, fasting and Sunday worship service at home while maintaining all the SOPs.”