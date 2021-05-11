CoSAAP mourns SE’s demise

ITANAGAR, 10 May: The Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) has deeply mourned the untimely demise of PWD (highway) SE LD Thongdok due to Covid-19.

Describing Thongdok as a “very calm, sincere and disciplined officer,” the CoSAAP conveyed condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

It also appealed to the state government, particularly the PWD (highway), to “provide immediate relief services, including providing a compassionate appointment in government job to a bereaved family member of late Thongdok.”