AALO, 18 May: West Siang HQ Aalo is facing acute water shortage for the last three days due to extensive damages caused to the 300 mm DI pipe catering water to the town.

The damages were caused by erosion triggered by monsoon. There is huge accumulation of sand, silt and debris above the pipe due to the road construction work that is aligned with the pipe of the PHED.

The PWD and the contractor involved in the construction work are assisting the PHED in restoring the water pipe at the earliest.

PHED JE Tumba Ete, who is supervising the work, informed that “Falkland are being pressed into service to clear the debris and men and materials are being placed to join the pipes that have been broken into pieces.”

The PHED has been facing such problems ever since the road construction work began at the site, and water pipes are often damaged during monsoon. (DIPRO)