Airguns, power chainsaw surrendered

KOLORIANG, 18 May: Fourteen airguns and a power chainsaw were surrendered during an ‘airgun/power chainsaw surrender drive’ organized by the Kurung Kumey DFO in collaboration with the district administration here on Tuesday.

Those who surrendered their guns are from Koloriang town and nearby villages. They also gave assurance to the DC, the SP, the DFO and the panchayat members to not hunt birds in the future by any means.

The DC, the DFO, the SP and all other present during the programme, including PRI members and student leaders, urged the people of Kurung Kumey to refrain from hunting wildlife, and to preserve the flora and fauna of the district.

Similar programmes will be organized in every administrative circle of the district, the organizers said, and appealed to the people to cooperate to make the mission successful.