ITANAGAR, 18 May: The Itanagar capital region witnessed another cremation on Tuesday at the cremation-cum-burial ground in Chimpu.

The cremation was of a 40-year-old man who succumbed to Covid-19 complications.

A team led by EAC Datum Gadi carried out the cremation as per the wish of the family members, who were also present.

The seven-year-old son of the deceased lit the pyre, as per their religious ritual.

All the required formalities were carried out before the cremation. (DIPRO)