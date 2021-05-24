State to receive more vaccine

ITANAGAR, 23 May: The state government is likely to receive 22,450 doses of vaccine from the Serum Institute of India, and another 50,000 doses for RK Mission Hospital in the next few days.

The health department’s Dr D Padung, who is the nodal officer for vaccination, said that this will be in addition to the

86,510 doses that were received five days earlier for frontline and healthcare workers and those above 45 years of age.

For those aged 18 to 44 years, the state received 20,180 doses as per the government of India allocation, and it will be exhausted in the next two days. Altogether 14,501 have been vaccinated in this age group.

The overall doses of vaccination administered as on 23 May was 3,29,892. The total number of people who have taken their second dose stands at 81,924.