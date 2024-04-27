Himalayan bear cub rescued

[ Bengia Ajum ]

PITH, 26 Apr: A male Himalayan bear cub was rescued from here under Kebi panchayat on Wednesday by Gollo Dani, gram panchayat member of Pop gram segment of the Kebi anchal segment in Keyi Panyor district.

The cub, estimated to be three months old, was later handed over to Kheel Toro Range (Sagalee Forest Division) RFO Neelam Shumpi.

As per report, Dani found the cub in his cardamom garden. “He was working on his cardamom when he heard the cub crying at one end of the garden. He immediately took it to his home and ensured its safety before handing it over to the RFO,” informed a resident of Pith.

Later the rescued bear was handed over to Dr Sorang Tadap of the Zoological Park, Itanagar for further treatment and rehabilitation.

The officials of the Zoological Park examined the condition of cub after receiving it. “We have transferred the cub to the Centre for Bear Rehabilitation and Conservation, Pakke- Kessang. They will take care of the cub and will release it back into the forest when it is able to take care of itself,” informed Dr Tadap.