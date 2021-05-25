MLA distributes masks, sanitizers

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 24 May: Taliha MLA Nyato Dukam distributed masks and sanitizers to the public here in Upper Subansiri district on Monday.

In view of the spike in Covid-19 cases in the district, various measures, including imposition of 10 days’ lockdown and distribution of facemasks and sanitizers, have been initiated by the legislators and the district administration.

Dukam advised the people to observe the Covid-19 SOPs, and said the people should strictly comply with the lockdown, “as it is the ultimate way to combat the pandemic.”

He also said that the Pema Khandu government is making every effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the state.

The MLA expressed gratitude to the frontline workers, and urged the public to cooperate with the administration in fighting Covid-19 by observing the SOPs and getting vaccinated.