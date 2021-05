ITANAGAR, 24 May: Dirang MLA Phurpa Tsering and Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar on Monday flagged off a school bus and an ambulance donated by the Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) under its corporate social responsibility programme.

The bus and the ambulance, meant for Ramakrishna Sarda Mission School, Dirang (West Kameng), was flagged off from the secretariat here, in the presence of PGCIL executive director BS Jha.