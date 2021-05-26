5-day lockdown in U/Subansiri from today

DAPORIJO, 25 May: Upper Subansiri district will go under five days of complete lockdown from 5 am of 26 May.

DC Mika Nyori issued the lockdown order with the approval of the state government, in view of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the district.

Operation of shops and commercial establishments, including vegetable and meat vendors, all types of vehicular movement, except for exempted categories, movement of people, and all kinds of social, political, sports, cultural and religious gatherings and functions will not be allowed.

Except for the offices of the district administration, the police, district and subordinate courts, the health, disaster management, fire services, veterinary and food & civil supply departments, the DUDA, the treasury, the NIC, the FCI, the education department on CBSE duty, postal service, bank, media houses, telecom, internet service providers, ATMs, pharmacies, power, drinking water services, courier services, fuel depots and LPG retail outlets, all other establishments have been ordered to close down during the lockdown period.

Emergency medical services, transportation of essential goods, and vehicles on law and order duty will be allowed. Movement of people on emergency/essential service in private/government vehicles will also be allowed on production of office ID card.

Movement of people for vaccination, milk van and home delivery services will be allowed on production of necessary documents, like RAT results for persons engaged in home delivery services.

The order also restricts gathering of not more than 10 people at funeral/last rites.

All ongoing construction activities, including the highway, will be allowed with in-situ labour camps.

Entry and exit to and from the district will be allowed only on extreme emergency cases with the approval of the DC, provided the request is made online. (DIPRO)