DA conducts funeral, burial of 3 Covid-19 victims

ITANAGAR, 25 May: The capital district administration conducted the funeral and burial of three Covid-19 victims at the Chimpu cremation-cum-burial ground on Tuesday, following all the SOPs.

One of the deceased was an ITBP official, and his funeral was performed with due honour by ITBP personnel, as per the norms of the armed forces.

The burial of the other two Covid-19 victims was also done as per the wish of the family members.

All the required formalities were carried out before the final rites by the district administration. (DIPRO)