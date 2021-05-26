Webinar on Gandhi’s view on lifestyle held

PASIGHAT, 25 May: More than 75 participants from across the country attended a national webinar on ‘Gandhi’s view on healthy lifestyle’, organized by the North Eastern Institute of Folk Medicine (NEIFM) here in East Siang district on Tuesday.

NEIFM Director Dr Robindra Teron highlighted the significance of ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’ “and how Mahatma Gandhi’s view has to be taken up in this modern era.”

Zoologist Dr Kenjum Bagra spoke on various Gandhian thoughts on health, and said that “Gandhi believed that modern medicine is a bane for human beings when used to perpetuate bad habits.”

Senior Medical Officer Dr P Yuvaraj Paul presented his view on “Mahatma Gandhi’s experience on his own life and health with nature.” He also spoke about vegetarianism, the correct way of fasting, and Gandhi’s experience with nature cure.

The webinar’s organizing secretary Dr Imlikumba said, “Health can be maintained by incorporating Gandhi’s view with dinacharya (Ayurveda’s daily regime).”

Botanist Dr Amal Bari also spoke.