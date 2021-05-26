Gov, CM convey Buddha Purnima greetings

ITANAGAR, 25 May: Governor BD Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu have in separate messages greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

The governor in his message expressed hope that the occasion would continue to promote the virtuous teachings of Lord Buddha in letter and spirit.

“May this pious occasion inspire all to imbibe Lord Buddha’s teachings for the enduring wellbeing of each one in the society,” the governor said.

The chief minister in his message said Buddha Purnima is significant, “especially for those following Buddhism, as the day commemorates the birth of Lord Buddha on full moon, which is also believed to be the day of death and enlightenment of Lord Buddha, all of which is said to take have taken place on the same day.”

A devout Buddhist himself, Khandu said that Buddha Jayanti is always an important day in the lives of Buddhists, “but Buddha Purnima holds specific importance as it falls on a full moon day, considered truly holy.”

“May the full moon of Buddha Purnima take away the darkness of ignorance, bigotry and hatred and herald an era of contentment, peace and enlightenment for the world,” Khandu said. (Raj Bhavan & CM’s PR Cell)