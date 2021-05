YUPIA, 26 May: Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Pige Ligu has declared Sagalee town as micro containment zone from 26 May onwards.

The DC issued the containment order as per the recommendation made by the district medical officer following detection of cluster of Covid-19 cases during a random rapid antigen tests.

The patients have been placed under home quarantine for 14 days as per the guidelines. (DIPRO)