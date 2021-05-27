Etalin villagers seek restoration of BSNL network

ITANAGAR, 26 May: Villagers under Etalin circle of Dibang Valley district have sought immediate restoration of the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) network there.

In a letter to the general manager here in Itanagar, one Rumi Elapra informed that the villagers had made several verbal complaints to the authority at Roing in Lower Dibang Valley district for immediate restoration of the BSNL network, but, “without any outcome.”

The villagers also reportedly had to suffer during the month of May as the pandemic restricted their movement.

“After repeated verbal complaints, a technician was sent after 15 days. The technician checked and returned back to Roing to get the replacement for damaged part of the network system.

Many days passed and the villagers reminded them again. Finally, on 25 May, a technician was sent again along with the machine/ equipment, but it was defective and was sent to Etalin without verification/ testing,” he informed.

Saying that “this clearly indicates the lackadaisical attitude and irresponsibility” of the officials at the BSNL office in Roing, Elapra said that “lack of proper telecommunication has led to difficulty in communicating with the district administration as Covid cases have been detected in the village too.”