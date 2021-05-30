3 including a malnourished child die of Covid-19; state’s death toll at 114

ITANAGAR, 29 May: The state registered three more Covid-19 deaths, including that of a child, on 29 May, indicating an increase in the death toll in the second wave.

Since 25 April this year, the state has recorded 58 deaths in the second wave, while 56 deaths had been reported in the first wave. The first death had occurred on 24 June, 2020.

The total death toll now stands at 114.

The youngest to die of Covid-19 on Saturday was a year-and-four-months-old girl from East Siang who had severe acute malnutrition. The child had cough and fever and was refusing to be fed since 17 May, and got tested on 24 May. She passed away from Covid pneumonia at around 4:45 am on Saturday at the dedicated Covid hospital (DCH) in Pasighat.

A 70-year-old male from East Siang, who had difficulty in swallowing food and was suffering from weakness for the last one month, tested positive on 27 May, and died due to cardiorespiratory failure at around 10 am in home isolation.

A 57-year-old male in the Itanagar capital region (ICR) had cough, fever and breathlessness since 22 May and tested positive on 25 May. He passed away from acute respiratory distress syndrome at the DCH in Chimpu.

In the meantime, the state registered 461 cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, with 196 of them being symptomatic.

The ICR detected 70 cases, followed by 67 cases in Changlang and 40 cases in Lower Subansiri.

With 31 cases, Siang indicated the highest positivity rate of 26 percent.

On Saturday, 394 people were also discharged or declared recovered, as per the health department’s daily bulletin.

There are currently 3,918 active cases.

The state also continued to administer vaccines to its 18 to 44 population. In Anjaw, 22 people received their vaccines, nine in Kra Daadi, 45 in Kurung Kumey, two in Upper Siang and 10 in West Kameng.

On the day, 569 people in the 45 years and above category were also vaccinated across the state with their first doses, while 19 people in this category received their second doses.

