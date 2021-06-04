L/Subansiri gets 8 oxygen concentrators

ZIRO, 3 Jun: Agriculture Minister Tage Taki on behalf of Lower Subansiri district received eight oxygen concentrators donated by Superintendent of Police Harsh Indora at Gyati Takka General Hospital here on Thursday.

The donation was made through the efforts of the SP and the Yachuli ADC as part of the ‘Medical oxygen for all’ initiative of the alumni of elite institutions like the BITS, Pilani, IITs and IIMs.

Expressing gratitude to the SP and the alumni on behalf of the state government and Lower Subansiri district in particular, Taki said that the oxygen concentrators “will definitely provide relief to Gyati Takka General Hospital, which is also the district Covid hospital, and cater to nearby districts.”

He also lauded the efforts of the officers of the administration, the police and the medical department in handling the Covid situation in the district, and expressed confidence that no complacency would be shown in the Covid vaccination drive across the district.

Yachuli ADC Toko Babu, DMO Dr Tage Kanno, Medical Superintendent Dr Kime Horming and DSP Tasi Darang were present on the occasion.