Union demands job termination of disgraced IRBn personnel

ITANAGAR, 3 Jun: The All Pakke-Kessang District Students’ Union (APKDSU) on Thursday sought immediate job termination of disgraced IRBn personnel Graling Gadung and Joram Suraj, who were recently arrested by the Assam Police from Banderdewa for possessing heroin.

In a representation to the commandant of the 3rd IRBn headquarters in Seijosa, the union claimed that there have been instances where 3rd IRBn personnel based in Seijosa were involved in consuming and peddling banned substances but no stringent action was taken against them.

“Termination of erring IRBn personnel would set an example in the society and reduce the drug racket in and around Seijosa. No leniency should be given to such peddlers,” stated the APKDSU, urging the commandant to immediately terminate the jobs of the two personnel.

The union reiterated that the APKDSU and the public of Pakke-Kessang district are against consumption of drugs, especially by police personnel, and would not tolerate the drug menace in the circle. It said that the drug menace has ruined many youths in Seijosa.

Further, the union urged the Seijosa police to arrest the main accused in the recent child abuse case. It expressed anguish over the delay in arresting the main accused, Lukbi Bojir, a trained graduate teacher, who allegedly abused and assaulted a minor child. Bojir is absconding ever since an FIR was filed against him at the women’s police station in Itanagar on 26 May.