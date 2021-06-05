Micro-containment zones declared after detection of 42 Covid cases

CHANGLANG, 4 Jun: Longran village and the premises of the Hornbill tea factory in Namtok circle of Changlang district were declared as micro-containment zones on Friday, following the detection of 42 Covid-19 cases in said areas.

Changlang DC Dr Devansh Yadav has through an order under Section 30 & 34 (b) & (c) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, placed the areas under strict restrictions for a period of 10 days, starting 4 June, to prevent further spread of the infection.

The administration has put a complete ban on movement in and out of the micro-containment zone, except for persons/vehicles involved in enforcement of containment plans and maintaining essential services, including medical emergencies.

“DMO Changlang will ensure regular health assessment of Covid-19 patients within the abovementioned areas and testing of all high-risk/primary contacts as per SOP and timely supply of medicines in containment zone,” the order read.

“The EAC Namtok will ensure the supply of essential commodities and services in the containment zone. Further, the home isolation monitoring team will monitor strict home isolation of all positive cases reported from the containment zone,” the order read. (DIPRO)