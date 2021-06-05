DA halts compensation for Package C of NH 415

ITANAGAR, Jun 4: The capital administration has halted the distribution of compensation for Package C (in between Nirjuli and Banderdewa) of the Itanagar-Banderdewa four-lane road project (NH 415) after reports of anomalies surfaced.

Briefing the press here on Friday, Itanagar Capital Region DC Talo Potom informed that, out of a total of 136 beneficiaries, compensation has been paid to 67 beneficiaries after properly verifying their claims.

“Rs 2.19 crores have already been disbursed as compensation. There are some doubts regarding the compensation claims of the remaining 69 beneficiaries.

The process of further re-verification has to be carried out to clear the doubts. For now, compensation distribution has been halted,” said Potom.

A Rs 11.69-crore compensation package has been earmarked for Package C, which is 7.5 kms long. The compensation estimate was prepared in 2016-17. Potom said the administration has found three major anomalies in the selection of beneficiaries under Package C.

“First of all, during re-verification, we found that some people managed to get their names listed for compensation claims, even though their assets are inside the right of way (RoW). As per rule, we cannot pay compensation to structures falling under RoW,” informed Potom.

Secondly, the DC claimed that people who do not own any structure “at the ground level” have been listed as beneficiaries.

“Lastly, compensation claims have been made against government land falling beyond the RoW. No compensation will be paid for the government land,” said the DC. He made it clear that the government will provide funds for self-demolition of the structures falling under the RoW.

The DC said that the state government is eager to complete Package B (Papu Nallah to Naharlagun) and Package C at the earliest.

“Agreement has been signed with contractors in January this year. The ICR administration is committed to hand over encumbrance-free land to contractors as soon as possible,” added Potom.