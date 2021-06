KANUBARI, 5 Jun: NGO Needy and Underprivileged Caring Society, Kanubari organized an ‘awareness-cum-groceries item distribution programme’ at Ngamding and Hahsai villages in Longding district on Saturday.

During the programme, the NGO’s chairman Manlem Jamikham and his team encouraged the villagers to fight against Covid-19 by maintaining the SOPs and getting vaccinated. They also distributed facemasks and various groceries items.