BCC provides ration items to Covid patients in Mebo

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 5 Jun: Functionaries of the Mebo Block Congress Committee (BCC), led by Mebo MLA Lombo Tayeng on Friday distributed ration items and food supplements to Covid patients in Ngopok village in Mebo subdivision of East Siang district.

The local administration declared Ngopok village as a containment zone a week ago after nine persons tested positive for Covid-19.

The items distributed included rice, vegetables, pulses, eggs, health drinks, tea, sugar, sanitizers and masks.

The team provided Rs 10,000 each to two ASHAs for purchasing sanitary materials.

The village youths (musup yaameng) of Ngopok were also given Rs 10,000, water bottles and sanitary materials for distribution among villagers.