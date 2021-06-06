ICR witnesses blockages, landslides; DA asks people to shift to safer locations; relief camps set up

ITANAGAR, 5 Jun: With incessant rains lashing the Itanagar capital region (ICR), blockages and landslides were witnessed in various locations.

The district administration has asked those residing near vulnerable locations to shift to relief camps or to safer locations. The Arunodaya government higher secondary school in Itanagar, the government higher secondary school in Model Village and the Nyokum hall in Banderdewa have been identified as relief camps.

DDMO (in-charge) Tem Kaya informed that there was a massive landslide near the Ganga-Jollang road but it was cleared by deploying men and machineries. He requested commuters taking the Jollang road and those near the culvert bridge near the Himalayan University in Pagatara to remain careful.

He informed that, due to a landslide near Panchali in Itanagar, the residents staying nearby have been asked to shift to the relief camps or to safer locations.

A landslide occurred on the approach road leading to the DCH in Chimpu, but was immediately cleared by the UD department. The PWD highway department also cleared block points caused due to landslides at three locations on the road leading to the cremation-cum-burial ground in Chimpu.

Kaya further informed that one kutcha house was completely damaged due to a massive landslide in Kola Colony near Panchali, and that the residents have been shifted to their relatives’ house.

In Nirjuli, a landslide occurred in Rayo village, and the nearby residents were asked to shift to the relief camps or to safer locations.

The DDMO informed that in Lekhi, two kutcha huts were completely washed away by floodwater, one local house was completely damaged due to landslide, two kutcha houses and one SPT building were submerged in flood, and another kutcha house was damaged by floodwater.

Also, one SPT building, one local kutcha house and one residence in Lekhi Koto village were submerged in floodwater. Apart from these, three fish ponds were also damaged.

The DDMO informed that five people were expected at the relief camp in Naharlagun on Saturday and all arrangements have been made by the district administration in this regard.

Meanwhile, ICR DC Talo Potom has requested the residents, especially those in vulnerable locations or landslide- and flood-prone areas, to shift to the relief camps or to safer locations.

He informed that basic relief materials would be provided by the district administration at the relief camps.

The DC had earlier issued an order on 12 May, directing the residents/people residing in vulnerable areas to vacate such areas and move to safer locations.

The DC further informed that, for any assistance, the number 1090 can be contacted using BSNL SIMs.

It is pertinent to mention that earth-cutting has been banned in the ICR upto August 2021, as per an order issued by the then additional district magistrate on 9 April. (DIPRO)