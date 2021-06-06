Lockdown to be lifted in 5 dists with containment measures; lockdown in Tawang, U/Subansiri to continue

ITANAGAR, 5 Jun: The state government has decided to lift the lockdown in the Itanagar capital region (ICR), Anjaw, Lohit, Namsai and Lower Subansiri districts with district-specific containment measures till 1 July.

As per an order issued by the State Disaster Management Authority, the respective deputy commissioners shall issue containment orders separately, outlining district-specific containment measures for their respective district jurisdictions, in consultation with the department of health & family welfare.

“The order will come into effect from 5 am of 7 June and remain in force until 5 am of 1 July or until further orders, as the case may be,” the order read.

At the same time, complete district-wide containment (lockdown) in Tawang and Upper Subansiri has been extended for seven more days, from 5 am of 7 June to 5 am of 12 June.

The decision was made after taking note of the current Covid-19 growth and the number of active cases, state and district moving averages in positivity rates, bed occupancy ratios, and the recommendation of the health department.

Tawang has been under complete lockdown since 17 May, while Upper Subansiri has been under lockdown since 26 May.