30 Covid positive cases detected in RGU, containment zones identified

Staff Reporter

DOIMUKH, 6 Jun: A total of 30 Covid-19 positive cases were detected in Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here during a mass rapid antigen test carried out in the university campus by the rapid response team of Doimukh on Sunday.

In view of the clustering of Covid positive cases in the university area, the Papum Pare district administration has declared F Sector of the RGU campus, the bus stand area and the area near the new playground as micro-containment zones.

The residents of the containment areas will be under home quarantine for 14 days (from 6 to 20 June).

Papum Pare DMO Dr Komling Perme informed that about 560 people were tested on Sunday through rapid antigen tests. Twenty-five positive cases were reported from the university’s F Sector, while five others were detected in the bus stand and the new playground areas, the DMO said.

On whether the entire university campus would be put under containment, the DMO said, “If cases had spread across the university, we would have initiated putting the entire campus under containment, but it is not required at the moment.”

As per the containment order, the DMO will also collect samples of the primary and secondary contacts for Covid-19 test.

During the containment period, no unauthorized person shall be allowed to enter or exit the areas without prior approval of the SDO, the medical officer or the police station officer-in-charge of Doimukh. Gatherings will also not be allowed in the areas.

Movement of people for supply of essential items and other emergency services will be regulated, and the medical and essential item requirements of the residents will be overseen by the DMO and the SDO, respectively.

Notably, RGU’s semester-end exams begin on Monday.