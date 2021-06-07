Two arrested in hospital assault case

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 6 Jun: Two persons have reportedly been arrested by the capital police in connection with the vandalism at Samaritan Hormin Hospital and physical assault on Drs Tabu Muri and Nabam Jadhav on 3 May.

Those arrested have been identified as Honi Yaja (32), daughter of the deceased, and Honi Appa (57), husband of the deceased. They were arrested in an overnight raid in Yazali on Saturday evening, informed Itanagar Capital Region SP Jimmy Chiram.

The SP added that one other assailant, identified as Toko Apa, has tested Covid positive and is in home isolation. He said more arrests would be made soon in the case.

The patient had been admitted to the hospital on 1 May, and was operated on. She was discharged in the morning of 3 May.

“She was brought back dead to the emergency OPD at around noon. The doctor-on-duty attended to the patient immediately, but despite best efforts, the patient could not be revived and was declared brought dead,” the hospital had informed.

The family of the deceased, however, claimed that negligence on the part of the doctors led to her death. When the doctors tried to explain to the family members a possible cause of death, they started vandalizing the hospital and assaulted Drs Tabu Muri and Nabam Jadhav.

Meanwhile, a case [No 76/21 u/s 448/323/427/506/34 IPC r/w Arunachal Pradesh Protection of Medical Services Personnel and Medical Services Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss of Property) Act, 2019] has been registered at the Naharlagun police station.

The case has been registered upon receipt of a written FIR from Dr Muri.

The doctor has been medically examined to ascertain the nature of his injuries, and the MLC report is awaited, the police said.

The police visited the hospital, assessed the damages caused, and seized the damaged items. The DVR of the CCTV system installed at the hospital has also been seized.

“CCTV footage and footage from mobile cameras capturing the assault and vandalism have been seized with a certificate of 65-B IT Act,” the police said.