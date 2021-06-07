Covid positivity rate in ICR comes down

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 6 Jun: The Covid-19 positivity rate in the Itanagar capital region (ICR) has come down to 4 percent from the height of 14 percent.

Speaking to the press here on Sunday, ICR DMO Dr Mandip Perme said the lockdown immensely helped in bringing down Covid-19 cases.

He said that, making the best use of the lockdown, the health department conducted a large-scale vaccination drive and tests for Covid-19 in the ICR.

“In total, 26,186 tests, including RAT, TrueNat and RT-PCR were conducted in the lockdown period from 10 May to 6 June. 1,993 positive cases were detected. Seventeen cases of death were reported at the DCH in Chimpu,” informed Dr Perme.

Also, during the lockdown, 30,337 people received vaccines. “This includes 664 healthcare workers, 4,992 field level workers, 2,964 above 45 years, and 21,790 in the age category of 18 to 44 years. The vaccine stock for 18 to 44 years is over and more will arrive shortly in the next few days. But it is available for above 45 years and frontline workers,” said the DMO.

He further informed that bed occupancy at the DCH in Chimpu and the DCHC in Midpu has come down in this period. “Now we need to continue to maintain Covid-appropriate behaviour during the partial lockdown to further bring down bed occupancy and positivity rate to 0 percent,” he said.

The DMO credited the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his cabinet colleagues, including Home Minister Bamang Felix, Health Minister Alo Libang, Forest Minister Mama Natung and Education Minister Taba Tedir, for extending full support during the lockdown period.

“Support of MLA Techi Kaso, the chief secretary, the principal health secretary, Mayor Tame Phassang, corporators, ZPMs, the Arunachal Chamber of Commerce and Industries, ICR DC Talo Potom, health workers, police, magistrates, etc, has been crucial. Above all, the citizens of the ICR deserve acknowledgement,” said the DMO.

He urged the citizens to remain alert and continue to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.