Longding DA to make vaccination compulsory for shopkeepers, vendors

LONGDING, 7 Jun: The Longding district administration has decided that vaccination would be made mandatory for all the shopkeepers and vendors in Longding township and other administrative circles of the district.

This was decided in a review meeting on Covid vaccination coverage, chaired by DC Bani Lego with stakeholders on Monday.

It was also decided that certificates of appreciation would be given to the best performing villages and blocks in terms of vaccination.

RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam commended the 3 percent increase in the vaccination percentage in the district in the last five days. He, however, said there is need to further escalate and increase the rate of vaccination in the district.

Emphasizing the need to carry out the vaccination drive on a war footing, Ngandam spoke on the need to involve religious leaders in creating awareness to improve the rate of vaccination.

The DC briefed about the various meetings held earlier in relation to Covid-19, and underscored the need to dispel fake news and messages on social media.

He said the vaccination drives would be carried out on a mission mode. “To garner large participation, vaccination drives would be carried out door-to-door and from village to village,” he said.

“Necessary micro-planning along with a roster for various villages for vaccination has already been prepared,” the DC added.

DMO Dr Worar Taku informed that they are increasing the rate of Covid testing, including random Covid testing. He assured that, with the cooperation of all the stakeholders and the administration, “the district will increase the rate of vaccination manifolds in the coming days.”

Pumao-Longding MLA Tanpho Wangnaw requested all the stakeholders to cooperate and coordinate with one another in the war against the deadly virus.

Issues of logistics, finances and other matters related to the vaccination drive were also discussed during the meeting.

It was decided that some incentive would be given to the ASHAs working exceptionally hard in the vaccination drive in particular and in the fight against Covid in general.

Gram panchayat members and gaon burahs at the grassroots leveal will also be involved in the vaccination drive, it was decided. (DIPRO)