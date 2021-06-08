Work on JK road picking up pace: MLA

ITANAGAR, 7 Jun: Palin MLA Balo Raja has said that work on the Joram-Koloriang (JK) road has been slowly picking up pace in the recent months.

Speaking to the press here on Monday, Raja said that, “even though the pace of work is slow, it is definitely making some progress.”

Raja said that he along with Tali MLA Jikke Tako held several review meetings under the chairmanship of Home Minister Bamang Felix to speed up the JK road project.

“Due to our repeated interventions, the work is in progress, even though there is some issue regarding compensation claims. The weather also affected the progress. I appeal to the public to extend cooperation to the contractor,” said Raja.

He also said that the Kra Daadi district administration has appointed nodal officers to constantly monitor the work.

“I am also regularly in touch with the district administration and the contractors. Instruction has been passed that the road should be kept open and people should not face harassment due to blockages,” said the MLA.

On the controversy regarding compensation claims, he said that there is

some issue regarding land compensations under the package.

“Some of these claims are genuine. Therefore, we have submitted a proposal to the government and are waiting for its approval. Even though compensation has not been paid, the work is going on and the people have supported,” he added.