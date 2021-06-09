5 selected for MLA’s scholarship scheme in Pasighat West

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 8 Jun: Five UPSC aspirants have been selected for the scholarship scheme being sponsored by Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering. Twenty-six aspirants had applied for the scheme.

The aspirants were selected by a four-member board headed by Dr Ojing Darang. The board was constituted by Ering for selection of the beneficiaries of the free scholarship for Union Public Service Commission-CSE coaching for the year 2001-2022.

Ering has announced the scholarship to encourage competitiveness among the civil service aspirants from his constituency.

The MLA personally spends Rs 12 lakhs every year in order to help poor meritorious students appear for the UPSC-CSE examinations.