KHONSA, 8 Jun: The All Tirap District Students’ Union (ATDSU) has strongly opposed the reported shifting of the APSSB examination centre, the IGNOU and the NIOS (both Classes 10 and 12) from Tirap to other districts, and demanded immediate relocation of the centres to Khonsa.

In this regard, the union submitted a memorandum to the Tirap DC, and expressed strong resentment over the matter.

Reportedly, the centres have been shifted to Tezu (Lohit) and Changlang.