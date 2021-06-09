Lazu admin organizes IEC to improve vaccination coverage

KHONSA, 8 Jun: Eighty-two beneficiaries in Lazu circle of Tirap district on Tuesday received Covid vaccine during an information education & communication (IEC) campaign on Covid vaccination conducted by the Tirap district administration in association with panchayat members, the health department and the WCD department.

Speaking during the programme, which was attended by chiefs, GBs, GPCs, AWWs and ASHAs from 19 villages of Lazu circle, Lazu EAC (in-charge) DK Thungdok informed that the IEC campaign was being conducted to improve the percentage of vaccination among the villagers. He said that, “despite several correspondences being intimated to all the PRIs, ASHAs, anganwadi workers to motivate the villagers under Lazu circle to avail free Covishield vaccination, the vaccination percentage in Lazu circle is very low.”

Interacting with the villagers, Tirap Deputy Commissioner Taro Mize assured them that the Covid vaccine is safe and has no side effects. He appealed to all to not believe in any kind of hoax messages and fake videos posted on social media.

“All should come forward and receive Covid vaccine free of cost at their nearest health centres,” he said.

Later, the DC visited the primary health centre (PHC) in Lazu, where, responding to Lazu Block ZPM Rangmo Ranto’s request, the DC and DMO Dr N Lowang assured to address the matters of shortage of medical staff and posting of an allopath medical officer to the PHC.

The DMO urged all to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated against Covid-19. “Priority group of 45 years and above with comorbidity are more vulnerable to Covid-19 infection and mortality. Therefore, they should receive Covid vaccine as early as possible,” she added.

The DMO also assured to make arrangements for carrying out village-wise vaccination drives for the convenience of eligible citizens.

WCD Deputy Director Hacham Bangsia and DRCHO Dr Nidak Angu appealed to all to come forward for Covid vaccination and cooperate with the anganwadi workers who have been directed to do household survey of 45+ citizens of their respective areas/jurisdictions.

ZPC Chathong Lowang also spoke.

Earlier, all the GPCs, chiefs and GBs requested the DC and the DMO to carry out village-wise vaccination drives for the convenience of the 45+ age group. (DIPRO)