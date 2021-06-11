5 people die of Covid-19; state’s death toll at 133

ITANAGAR, 10 Jun: Five more people have died of Covid-19 infection, taking the state’s death toll to 133.

According to the DHS report, a 65-year-old female patient from the ICR with comorbidity died at the DCH in Chimpu on Wednesday. She had tested Covid-19 positive through RAT at the flu clinic of TRIHMS on 28 May, and had been admitted to the DCH on the same day. Her vaccination status is nil.

An 81-year-old female patient with comorbidity from Tawang died on Thursday. She was asymptomatic and under home isolation after she had tested Covid positive through RAT on 4 June. She had received her first dose of Covid vaccination on 12 May.

A 64-year-old male patient with comorbidity from the ICR died at the DCH in Chimpu. He had tested Covid positive through RAT at the TRIHMS flu clinic on 21 May. His vaccination status is nil.

A 30-year-old male patient from West Kameng died at the CHC in Rupa. He had tested Covid positive through RAT at the flu clinic of the Rupa CHC on Thursday. His vaccination status is also nil.

An 84-year-old male patient from Lohit died at the DCHC in Tezu. He had tested Covid positive through RAT at the flu clinic of the zonal general hospital in Tezu on 1 June and had been admitted to the DCHC on the same day. His vaccination status is nil.

Meanwhile, the state reported 245 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, with 108 of them being symptomatic.

Also, 302 patients in various parts of the state were declared recovered or discharged on Thursday.

On Thursday, the ICR reported 35 Covid positive cases, followed by 29 cases in Namsai and 27 cases in Changlang.

With 13 percent, Tirap has the highest positivity rate (see full bulletin).