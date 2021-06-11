Fresh FIR against former CM Tuki in corruption case

NEW DELHI, 10 Jun: The CBI has registered a fresh FIR against former Arunachal chief minister Nabam Tuki for alleged nepotism and corruption related to a contract for construction of a Kendriya Vidyalaya school boundary wall in Salt Lake area of Kolkata, officials said.

The CBI, after conducting a preliminary inquiry, has alleged that officials of the Arunachal public works department (PWD) awarded the tender to firms controlled by family members of Tuki, the then minister of PWD in the state, at his behest, without inviting tenders, which caused wrongful loss to the state government and corresponding “wrongful” gain to the minister and his relatives.

The work to the Arunachal PWD was awarded by the then commissioner of Kendriya Vidyalaya suo moto in 2005, despite the fact that it “did not have required establishment and wherewithal” in Salt Lake area where construction was to take place, the CBI said. (PTI)