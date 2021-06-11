RGU grants temporary affiliation to 7 colleges

RONO HILLS, 10 Jun: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) has granted temporary affiliation to seven colleges.

The approval was granted by the university’s statutory body, the academic council, as per the recommendations of the inspection committees, according to a university release.

RGU held a meeting of its statutory bodies – the academic council and the executive council – on 8 and 10 June, respectively, in the ‘blended mode’, during which several issues were deliberated upon and decisions taken.

The syllabi for the undergraduate courses under the choice-based credit system (CBCS) prepared by the boards of undergraduate studies of the respective departments were also approved in the meetings.

The CBCS will replace the existing curriculum at the undergraduate level, which will be implemented from the forthcoming 2021-22 academic session, the release said.

“Keeping in view the Covid-19 pandemic and the interest of the prospective candidates for pursuing various PG and UG courses, the university has increased the intake capacity in various departments and disciplines for the academic session 2021-22,” it said.

It further said that, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the interviews for promotion of faculty members to various positions under the career advancement scheme were held in the early part of May this year and the executive council has approved the recommendations of the selection committees and screening-cum-evaluation committees.

“Altogether six professors, 10 associate professors, 17 assistant professors and one assistant librarian have been promoted as per the UGC guidelines,” the release said.

The members also resolved to submit a viable proposal for establishment of a Kendriya Vidyalaya in the university campus “for the benefit of the university community and its adjoining populations.”

RGU VC Prof Saket Kushwaha, who chaired both the meetings, said: “Despite severe Covid-19 pandemic, the university is moving forward with all its normal activities, including academics and examinations, smoothly on online/blended mode.

“Life must go on while adhering to Covid-appropriate behaviour and everyone must exhibit utmost sincerity and dedication for the overall interest of the university, the state and the nation,” he said.