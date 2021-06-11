Prominent social worker passes away

ITANAGAR, 10 Jun: Patey Tatung, managing director of Kids Kingdom School, Naharlagun, and a prominent figure of Chambang circle in Kra Daadi district, passed away here on Thursday due to Covid-19 complications.

Tatung was the first graduate among the Laa Ponglu brothers. He graduated from St Anthony’s College, Shillong, in 1983. He joined the department of economics & statistics as an SI in 1979, and in 1989 he resigned from service and contested as an independent MLA candidate in 1990 from the Palin-Chambang assembly constituency.

His last rites were conducted at his D Sector residence in Naharlagun.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Christian Forum president Toko Teki mourned the untimely death of Patey Tatung. In a release, Teki said that Tatung was a social worker who contributed a lot to the society. He was a founder member of the Naharlagun Baptist church.