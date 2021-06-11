NHPC earns profit of Rs 3,233 cr during 2020-21

ITANAGAR, 10 Jun: The NHPC Limited has reported its highest ever net profit after tax of Rs 3,233.37 crores on a standalone basis in the 2020-21 financial year.

It had earned a net profit of Rs 3,007.17 crores in the 2019-20 financial year.

Revenue from operation in the 2020-21 financial year stood at Rs 8,506.58 crores. During the last fiscal year, the NHPC had earned a revenue of Rs 8,735.15 crores.

Its consolidated net profit for 2020-21 stood at Rs 3,582.13 crores, compared to Rs 3,344.91 crores in 2019-20. The total income of the group in 2020-21 was Rs 10,705.04 crores, as against Rs 10,776.64 crores in 2019-20.

The board of directors approved the audited financial results for the 2020-21 financial year in an e-meeting held on 10 June in Faridabad.

Despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the NHPC power stations achieved a generation of 24,471 million units in the 2020-21 financial year.

The board of directors have also recommended final dividend of Rs 0.35 per share for the 2020-21 financial year, in addition to an interim dividend of Rs 1.25 per share already paid by the company in March 2021.