Lockdown hampering economic, developmental activities: DC

TAWANG, 10 Jun: Tawang Deputy Commissioner Sang Phuntsok said that the district “cannot keep going with containment zone of entire district, as this is hampering the economic and other developmental activities.”

The lockdown in Tawang district ends at 5 am of 12 June.

Addressing a review meeting with SP B Kamduk, Lungla ADC Tashi Dhondup, Jang ADC RD Thungon, DMO Dr Wangdi Lama, Medical Superintendent Dr N Namshum, incident commanders of the three subdivisions of Tawang district and bazaar secretaries here on Thursday, the DC said that, “with effect from 15 April, 2021, during this second wave, 995 positive cases have been detected till date in entire Tawang district and 12,339 tests/screening have been done. We have completed random testing of almost all the villages and colonies, leaving a few very interior villages in Jang subdivision.”

The DC sought advice from the health department on measures to be taken if the state government considers de-notifying the containment of the district. He asked all the health workers, incident commanders and frontline workers to work more actively if the government approves lifting of the containment.

The DMO suggested carrying out “aggressive IEC activities in every village,” while the medical superintendent suggested notifying micro-containment zones “as per number of cases detected in a particular area and where currently the number of active cases are high.”

IDSP DSO Dr Sangey Thinlay said that in many cases, “people are reluctant, refuse to tell about having symptoms, and this in turn delays the treatment and leads to patients coming for medical aid in a very critical condition.” (DIPRO)