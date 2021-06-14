2 more succumb to Covid-19, death toll reaches 145

ITANAGAR, 13 Jun: Two more persons have died of Covid-19, taking the state’s death toll to 145.

According to the DHS report, a 38-year-old male patient with comorbidity from Lohit died at the DCH in Chimpu on 12 June. He had tested Covid-19 positive through RAT at the flu clinic of the zonal general hospital in Tezu on 25 May and had been referred to the Chimpu DCH on 30 May. His vaccination status is nil.

A 60-year-old male patient with comorbidity from the ICR died at the Chimpua DCH on Sunday. The patient had tested positive through RAT at the flu clinic of TRIHMS, Naharlagun, on 25 May and had been referred to the DCH on the same day. His vaccination status is also nil.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, 434 patients in various parts of the state were declared recovered or discharged from health facilities.

Also, the state reported a total of 134 new Covid cases on the same day, with 51 of them being symptomatic.

The Itanagar capital region reported the highest 35 Covid-19 positive cases, followed by 19 cases in West Kameng and 18 cases in Anjaw.

With 33 percent, Kurung Kumey has the highest positivity rate in the state.

The DCH in Chimpu currently has 44 patients, while the DCH in Pasighat and the DCHC in Midpu have nine and two patients, respectively. The SQF in Lekhi has 29 occupants (see full bulletin)