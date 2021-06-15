6 more succumb to Covid-19, 366 fresh cases reported in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 14 Jun: The state’s Covid-19 death toll reached 151 on Monday as six more people died of the infection.

As per the DHS report, a 70-year-old male patient with comorbidity from the ICR died at his home on Sunday. The patient tested Covid-19 positive through RAT which was performed after his death.

A 30-year-old male patient with comorbidity from the ICR died at the DCH in Chimpu on Sunday. The patient had tested Covid positive through RAT at the flu clinic of RKMH, Itanagar on 9 June.

Another 70-year-old male patient from the ICR died at the DCH in Chimpu on Sunday. He had tested Covid positive through RAT at the flu clinic of TRIHMS, Naharlagun on 9 June.

A 102-year-old male patient with comorbidity from Lower Siang died at the DCH in Chimpu on Sunday. He had tested Covid positive through RAT at the flu clinic of the district hospital in Likabali on 8 June and had been admitted to the Chimpu DCH on the same day.

A 38-year-old female patient from Lohit died on her way to the AMC in Dibrugarh (Assam) on Sunday. She had tested Covid positive through TrueNat at the flu clinic of the zonal general hospital in Tezu on 13 June and had been referred to the AMC on the same day.

A 35-year-old male patient with comorbidity died at the DCHC in Ziro on Monday. The patient had tested Covid positive through RAT at the casualty ward of GTGH, Ziro on 13 June and had been admitted to the DCHC the same day.

None of the six patients had been vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the state on Monday reported 366 new Covid-19 cases, with 120 of them being symptomatic.

The ICR reported the highest 93 Covid-19 cases, followed by 48 in West Kameng and 34 in Namsai.

With 27 percent, Dibang Valley has the highest positivity rate in the state.

Further, 356 patients in various parts of the state were declared recovered or discharged on Monday (see full bulletin)