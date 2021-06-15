Blood donation organized, orgs felicitated to mark World Blood Donor Day

[ Karyir Riba ]

NAHARLAGUN, 14 Jun: Five blood donor organizations – Friends For Life, the All Nyishi Students’ Union, the VKV Alumni Association, the Upper Subansiri District Law Student Union and the 16th Alumni Arunachal Law Academy – were felicitated with mementoes and certificates on the occasion of the World Blood Donor Day, which was observed with the theme ‘Give blood and keep the world beating’ at TRIHMS here on Monday.

These organizations have also volunteered to donate blood during the pandemic, when there was scarcity of voluntary blood donors due to the lockdown.

Speaking on the occasion, Health Services Director Dr M Lego appealed to the people to promote voluntary blood donation. He expressed appreciation for the donor organizations which volunteered to donate blood during the pandemic.

“Voluntary blood donation is the highest form of altruism, and by donating blood, the donors are saving the lives of many people,” said Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS) Project Director Dr Riken Rina, and appealed to the people to donate blood at the nearest blood banks “to replenish the blood requirement during the pandemic time.”

SBTC & APSACS Deputy Director (IEC) Tashor Pali said that the people should be educated properly about the myths and misconceptions surrounding blood donation.

Stressing on the importance of IEC campaigns, he said that “the social media users should use it responsibly to create awareness about voluntary blood donation as there is a chance of spreading rumours through social media.”

TRIHMS Blood Bank Officer Dr Tashi Paleng informed that the annual blood collection in the state at present is around 9,000 units, whereas the requirement is for more than 15,000 units. He also appealed to the people to donate blood voluntarily at blood banks “as blood donation camps are restricted due to Covid-19 protocols.”

Among others, State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC) Deputy Director Dr Joram Khopey spoke during the programme, which was organized jointly by the SBTC, the APSACS and TRIHMS.

A voluntary blood donation programme was organized at the TRIHMS’ blood bank by the Ziro-II Collegians Coordination Committee, Itanagar and the Cancer Welfare Society on the occasion.

In Lower Subansiri HQ Ziro, the Apatani Students’ Union, in collaboration with the blood bank of Gyati Taka General Hospital, observed the World Blood Donor Day. Seventeen units of blood were donated on the occasion.

DIPRO adds: In East Siang HQ Pasighat, 21 units of blood were collected from 25 volunteers who turned up to donate blood on the occasion of the World Blood Donor Day.

The blood donation programme was organized by NGO AYANG at the blood bank of BPG Hospital.

AYANG chairman Aini Taki Taloh extended sincere thanks to all those who donated blood. Taloh particularly commended a 15-year-old boy who came to donate blood but could not take part in the noble service due to him being underage.

Meanwhile, 29 units of blood were donated by volunteers during a voluntary blood donation camp held at the Lower Dibang Valley district hospital (DH) in Roing on Monday.

The programme was organized jointly by the Idu Mishmi Cultural and Literary Society and the district unit of the Adi Bane Kebang, in collaboration with the district blood bank, to mark the World Blood Donor Day.

Altogether 48 volunteers registered their names for voluntary blood donation.

Ambru Mili from the organizing team said, “We will continue to register more names of people who are willing to donate blood. Anyone interested in the noble deed can contact us or the blood bank at the DH.”

Mili further informed that, due to certain technical issues, it gets difficult for the blood bank to maintain the quality of the donated blood. “To ensure no wastage and immediate availability of blood as and when required, we will be maintaining a record of the volunteers who have registered their names. They will be contacted whenever the need arises for their blood group type. For this reason, it is important that the donor is a domicile of the district for easy and convenient access during emergency situations,” he said.

During the programme, transfusion was done on a patient who is suffering from sickle cell anaemia. The patient requires blood transfusion on a monthly basis due to his illness.( with input from ATNS)